Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.0 %

LW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 1,309,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,875. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.90.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 362,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.