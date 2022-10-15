Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,447 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

NKE opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

