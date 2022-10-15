Lantz Financial LLC Invests $292,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 799 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

Shares of ADBE opened at $287.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

