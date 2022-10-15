Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

