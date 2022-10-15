Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,111 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

