Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

