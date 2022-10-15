Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.
Latham Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.