Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Down 35%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shares fell 35% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 170,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 40,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Latin Metals Stock Up 17.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

