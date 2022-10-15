LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

