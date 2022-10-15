LCX Hits Market Cap of $42.16 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $42.16 million and approximately $645,642.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.06 or 0.27453523 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010722 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

