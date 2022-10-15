Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

LEE remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,248. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.53). Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lee Enterprises will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

