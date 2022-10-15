Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 350 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.23).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.64) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a market capitalization of £13.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.30.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Insiders bought a total of 13,203 shares of company stock worth $3,454,930 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.