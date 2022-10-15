Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $73.46 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

