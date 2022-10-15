Lewis Capital Management LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Silicom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Silicom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILC. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SILC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.90. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

