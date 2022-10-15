LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
LHC Group Price Performance
NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $165.05. 116,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.