LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $165.05. 116,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,120,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

