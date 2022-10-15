Lido Staked ETH Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,276.51 or 0.06677549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.45 billion and approximately $2.24 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,434,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,433,281.71499546 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,292.37378384 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,495,826.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

