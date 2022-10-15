Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,123 shares in the company, valued at $98,246,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,246,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,198. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.