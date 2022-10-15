Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $105.66 million and $1.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007127 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005521 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004764 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,905,654 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.