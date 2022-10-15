Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $633.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,165,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,122,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0027468 USD and is down -17.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

