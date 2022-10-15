Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and $262.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $50.70 or 0.00264740 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023403 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004060 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016773 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,394,506 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
