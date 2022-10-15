Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.42. 75,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

