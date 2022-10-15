Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

