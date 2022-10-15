Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.96. 4,143,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.