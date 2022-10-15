LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.35.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,122. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

