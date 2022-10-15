Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $97.79. 28,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.