Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Macquarie Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $97.79. 28,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $157.69.
About Macquarie Group
