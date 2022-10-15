Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Declares $7.00 Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 7.00 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 5.2 %

MSGS stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.46.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

