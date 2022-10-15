Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Gap Up to $47.30

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.30, but opened at $48.71. Magna International shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 51,784 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 484.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

