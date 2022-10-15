MagnetGold (MTG) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $281.80 million and approximately $50,620.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

