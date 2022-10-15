Manifold Finance Trading 34.9% Lower This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $574,776.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $35.91 or 0.00187250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.06 or 0.27453523 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

