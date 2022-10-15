Manifold Finance Trading Down 38.1% This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $600,061.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $33.94 or 0.00177729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.28 or 0.27392719 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars.

