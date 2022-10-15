Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.00.
MFI opened at C$21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.75. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$19.84 and a 12-month high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
