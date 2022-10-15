Maple (MPL) Price Tops $16.23

Maple (MPL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Maple has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $16.23 or 0.00084763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.66 or 0.27480949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010733 BTC.

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.