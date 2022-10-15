Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,325. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.12.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

