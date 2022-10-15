MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.30.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $9.13 on Wednesday, hitting $229.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,550. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $424.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

