Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

LON:MRK opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £61.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,950.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.73. Marks Electrical Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.55).

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks Electrical Group

About Marks Electrical Group

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Marnie Jane Millard bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £20,150 ($24,347.51).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

