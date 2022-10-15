Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $133.40 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

