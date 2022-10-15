Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Lifted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,490,670. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

