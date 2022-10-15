Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $9,819,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 676.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 48,185,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,526,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

