Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.21. 1,028,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

