Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $16.85 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
