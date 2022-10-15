Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 373 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. 4,970,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,842. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

