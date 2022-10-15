Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 873 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.16. 2,918,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,292. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

