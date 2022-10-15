Masco (NYSE:MAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 1,325,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,515. Masco has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

