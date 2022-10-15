Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.