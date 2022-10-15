Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

MA stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

