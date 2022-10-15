Mathes Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,371 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after buying an additional 600,466 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.79. 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,610. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $186.89 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.45.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.