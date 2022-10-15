Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.71. 2,012,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

