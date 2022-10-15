Mathes Company Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

GOOG traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,624,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,528,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.