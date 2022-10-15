Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,032. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.