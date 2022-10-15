McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in McKesson by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.3% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $352.65 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $200.74 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.95 and its 200-day moving average is $334.25.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

