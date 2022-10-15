Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 15,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 29,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Separately, Bloom Burton cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of C$25.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.
